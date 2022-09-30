Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos
Share
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona.
The Ramo star has surely gained much admiration in Pakistan since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired but it's her gorgeous looks that have the undivided attention of her admirers.
This time around, she shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral because of the stunning landscape and Esra's beaming face.
View this post on Instagram
Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.
On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ... 03:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
The Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic can leave the internet into a frenzy with one selfie and today is no exception ...
- Mohammad Haris set for T20I debut in 6th match against England today06:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistan gets $132 million debt relief from US amid flood crisis05:19 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Prize money for T20 World Cup 2022 announced05:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos04:20 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Ranveer Singh shuts down separation rumours with Deepika Padukone03:53 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022