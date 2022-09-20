Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest photos
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest photos
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Share

The Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic can leave the internet into a frenzy with one selfie and today is no exception either.

Being an avid social media user, the 28-year-old posts drop-dead-gorgeous pictures which are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Esra smilingly posed for the camera in a casual chic dress looking absolutely adorable. Beaming with happiness, the actress can be spotted at vacationing in style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic wins hearts with BTS video from the ... 08:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has gained much ...

More From This Category
Fawad Khan displeased with unfair award show ...
02:50 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Ayyan Ali's physical transformation leaves fans ...
02:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Sarah Khan treats fans with adorable video of ...
10:24 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir's hug annoys fans
07:06 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz shocks fans with transformation
12:17 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Trailer of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' sets new ...
11:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest photos
03:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr