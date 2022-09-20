Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest photos
The Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic can leave the internet into a frenzy with one selfie and today is no exception either.
Being an avid social media user, the 28-year-old posts drop-dead-gorgeous pictures which are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Esra smilingly posed for the camera in a casual chic dress looking absolutely adorable. Beaming with happiness, the actress can be spotted at vacationing in style.
Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.
