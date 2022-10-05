Fizza Ali's daughter Faraal wins hearts with new adorable video

Fiza Ali has proven her mettle in the world of acting and modelling alike. She has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Mehndi star is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour.

However, this time around it's her cute daughter Faraal who has won hearts as she requested help in the most adorable request for help for organising her mama's birthday.

Ali is a model and actress from Pakistan. She began her career with a modelling gig in 1999 and later transitioned to acting in 2003 with the popular drama serial Mehndi.