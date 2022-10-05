Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans rolling with laughter with new BTS video
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans rolling with laughter with new BTS video
Source: Shagufta Ejaz (Instagram)
Share

Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three decades. The Yaariyan star is a mother to four lovely daughters. 

While fans love her for her impeccable performance, the Chaudhary and Sons actor is also praised for fashion style,  quick wit, and humour.

In the latest viral BTS video, Shagufta has left the fans rolling with laughter as she gives a healthy dose of desi humour alongside co-star Zhalay Sarhadi.

On the work front, Shagufta Ejaz has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour.

Shagufta Ejaz shocks fans with transformation 12:17 AM | 20 Sep, 2022

Shagufta Ejaz, one of the finest and most versatile actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry who has been part of ...

