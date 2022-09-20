Shagufta Ejaz shocks fans with transformation

Shagufta Ejaz, one of the finest and most versatile actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry who has been part of the showbiz industry for decades, has stunned the internet with her transformation.

The Mere Qatil Mere Dildar star aged like fine wine and her recently-shared Instagram pictures are the evidence. The viral all-new avatar of Ejaz created a buzz on social media and she became the centre of attention.

Groomed by celebrity stylist Akif Ilyas, the Jangloos star became an ageless beauty. The enchanting transformation showed Ejaz in a pair of dark-washed denim, a white tank top paired with a matching shirt, rolled-up sleeves and a smartwatch. The Bebasi actress looked no less than a diva.

For the other look, the Chaudhry and Sons actress complimented herself with hoops and a denim top shirt, wearing a nude-brick tone lipstick to hop on the trendy makeup bandwagon.

Mesmerized by the unbelievable transformation, netizens suggested that the Jalebi actress is aging backward. Defying her age and stereotypes around women's fashion choices, Ejaz wrote, “Loving yourself is the best you can do for yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagufta Ejaz (@shaguftaejazofficial)

For the unversed, Ejaz has given stellar supporting performances in sitcoms like Ghar Jamai and Bulbulay Season 2. She is married to Yahya Siddiqui and is blessed with four daughters.