Shagufta Ejaz shocks fans with transformation
Share
Shagufta Ejaz, one of the finest and most versatile actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry who has been part of the showbiz industry for decades, has stunned the internet with her transformation.
The Mere Qatil Mere Dildar star aged like fine wine and her recently-shared Instagram pictures are the evidence. The viral all-new avatar of Ejaz created a buzz on social media and she became the centre of attention.
Groomed by celebrity stylist Akif Ilyas, the Jangloos star became an ageless beauty. The enchanting transformation showed Ejaz in a pair of dark-washed denim, a white tank top paired with a matching shirt, rolled-up sleeves and a smartwatch. The Bebasi actress looked no less than a diva.
For the other look, the Chaudhry and Sons actress complimented herself with hoops and a denim top shirt, wearing a nude-brick tone lipstick to hop on the trendy makeup bandwagon.
Mesmerized by the unbelievable transformation, netizens suggested that the Jalebi actress is aging backward. Defying her age and stereotypes around women's fashion choices, Ejaz wrote, “Loving yourself is the best you can do for yourself.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Ejaz has given stellar supporting performances in sitcoms like Ghar Jamai and Bulbulay Season 2. She is married to Yahya Siddiqui and is blessed with four daughters.
Shagufta Ejaz shares another rib-tickling video 11:39 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
One of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry Shagufta Ejaz is also an effervescent lady who knows ...
-
-
- In a first, Saudi Arabia unveils scheme for skilled workers in ...11:22 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf is disappointed with people's apathy towards flood ...10:49 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022