Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz
Lollywood diva Fiza Ali became a household name owing to her hard work and dedication to her work.
The Bhool actress has had her fair share of struggle and rose to prominence but never forgot the early days of her struggle. During an appearance on the morning show Good Morning Pakistan, Ali revealed she achieved success after going through many hardships.
The Fasley actress said, “I bought my first apartment in Karachi. We used to live in a rented house when I started working. It was quite difficult for me to save money because I was completing my education and also I had to pay for my mother’s cancer treatment which, of course, is quite expensive. I tried to save money, wearing second-hand clothes and shoes.”
"We bought an apartment for 18 lacs from my savings and my mother sold her gold jewellery. After a few months, my mother was in a critical condition and we were in a dire need of money so we sold out that apartment for her treatment for 40 lacs. It was our luck that the apartment we bought for 18 lacs was sold out for 40 lacs," added Ali.
The Kesi Khushi Le Kay Aya Chaand star stated, “I never went out for hotelling or spent money on extra things. Even on the sets, I never ordered anything to eat. If any of the team members or the staff offered anything to eat, I would eat it otherwise I always had dinner at home."
The Tapasya diva has come a long way to stand among the A-listers of Lollywood.
On the work front, Ali has done many projects from acting to hosting to featuring in music videos, including Ishq Tera, Taroun Se Karain Batain, Tohfa Eman Mah-e-Ramzan, Dhool Islamabad Da, Dhola and Rangraliyan.
