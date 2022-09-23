Saim Sadiq schedules release date of 'Joyland' in Pakistan

A moment of pride for the Pakistani cinema came after a locally produced film, Joyland, bagged several international awards and is slated to release in Pakistan too.

Saim Sadiq's Joyland will release all over Pakistan on November 24 as the federal and provincial censor boards have given a go-ahead to the award-winning movie.

The director, Sadiq, said he always wanted Joyland to be watched by Pakistanis due to its complex and out-of-the-box concept. He however assured people that nothing would cause censoring or backlash.

Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq.

For the unversed, Joyland portrays a transgender dancer in a Muslim country making headlines when it won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie.

Sadiq's directorial tells the tale of a male in a patriarchal family who instead of producing a son with his wife joins an erotic dance theatre, eventually developing feelings for the troupe's director, a trans woman.

Joyland is the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at the Cannes festival winning the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition, a segment focusing on young, innovative cinema talent.