Saim Sadiq schedules release date of 'Joyland' in Pakistan
Share
A moment of pride for the Pakistani cinema came after a locally produced film, Joyland, bagged several international awards and is slated to release in Pakistan too.
Saim Sadiq's Joyland will release all over Pakistan on November 24 as the federal and provincial censor boards have given a go-ahead to the award-winning movie.
The director, Sadiq, said he always wanted Joyland to be watched by Pakistanis due to its complex and out-of-the-box concept. He however assured people that nothing would cause censoring or backlash.
Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Joyland portrays a transgender dancer in a Muslim country making headlines when it won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie.
Sadiq's directorial tells the tale of a male in a patriarchal family who instead of producing a son with his wife joins an erotic dance theatre, eventually developing feelings for the troupe's director, a trans woman.
Joyland is the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at the Cannes festival winning the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition, a segment focusing on young, innovative cinema talent.
‘Joyland’: First-ever Cannes winning film on ... 11:18 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Joyland, the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, will be released in Pakistan at a ...
- Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in International Poomsae Open ...12:19 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Security forces kill three terrorists in Lakki Marwat, Swat operations10:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- LIVE - PM Shehbaz addresses UNGA session10:20 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team ...07:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022