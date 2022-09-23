Azfar Rehman backs out of HUM TV award show in solidarity with flood victims

Pakistani actor Azfar Rehman has withdrawn from the HUM TV award show to be held in Toronto in solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan.

The Noor Pur Ki Rani actor has requested the organisers to donate the money allocated for his air travel and stay in Canada to the flood victims.

Rehman's gesture has been lauded by many of his peers and co-actors, including Ayesha Omar, Nadia Afgan, Sadaf Kanwal and Mehwish Hayat.

The Dugdugi star wrote, "Withdrawn by choice with respect to the coveted event."

Azfar posted on Instagram, “Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending Hum Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category."

Rehman added, "I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azfâr Rehmân (@azfu)

The award show being hosted by HUM TV came under fire when American actress Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to help the flood victims, but top Pakistani celebrities left for Canada to participate in the award show. The Lara Croft star visited the flood-hit areas, encouraging PPP leader Sharmila Faruqui to call out Pakistani personalities for attending the award show.

On the work front, Rehman is currently hosting Morning Star with Azfar Rehman and worked in drama serials including Dil Awaiz, Dil Zaar Zaar, Zakham, and Angna.