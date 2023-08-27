Krishna Shroff's sensual curves in latest photos take the internet by storm

Indian fitness queen Krishna Shroff, daughter of revered actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, has taken the internet by storm with her latest sizzling stint.

The 30-year-old gym freak often shares candid moments inside and outside gym on Instagram with her 1 million followers.

In a recent set of photos, Shroff raised the oopmh factor with a hot black bralette and a pair od barely-there ripped jeans accentuating her hourglass curves. To add cherry on top, the fitness influencer's belly piercing complemented the bold look.

The fitness trainer looked alluring in the sensual photos, gathering attention and comments from her fans and celebrities including Disha Patani, Rhea Chakraborty, her mother Ayesha Shroff, and Mouni Roy including others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna is a fitness trainer and founder of Matrix Fight Night – The Home of Indian MMA. Unlike her father and brother, Krishna chose a different path and stepped into the fitness industry.