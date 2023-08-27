How to download MDCAT 2023 admit card for NUMS and UHS admissions? A step-by-step guide

The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), which will be taken by thousands of prospective doctors from all over Pakistan, will be held next month.

UHS and NUMS have posted MDCAT roll number slips on the official website as the exam is quickly approaching.

How to download UHS admit card

The Pakistan Medical Commission portal allows registered applicants to get their roll numbers and other information.

Click the MDCAT-2023 Admittance Card button shared on the homepage at the UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.

Candidates will need to fill out their full name and CNIC's last four digits in order to obtain an admit card.

How to download NUMS admit card

Visit the official NUMS website https://mdcat2023.numspak.edu.pk or just click the link.

Go to MDCAT Admission card and roll number slips tab.

Put your CNIC and the captcha code and then you can download your admit card from there.