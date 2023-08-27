WhatsApp introduces HD video support

WhatsApp users are able to send high-definition videos to their friends through WhatsApp's new HD video feature.
Although the company made its announcement last week, the feature has now been made available on iOS and Android smartphones.
HD movies, like the HD photo feature, make it simple for users to share high-definition films to family and friends without the need to utilise other time-consuming file-sending techniques.
Because the app's resolution was limited, WhatsApp used to compress all videos to 480p but users can now share HD movies at 720p resolution.
Users must choose the HD button at the top after selecting the video they are sending from their phone's gallery in order to send it in high definition.
After receiving notification that the motion picture being shared with them is in HD, the receivers can choose whether they have the necessary storage space and bandwidth to download the video.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
