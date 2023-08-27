WhatsApp introduces HD video support

WhatsApp users are able to send high-definition videos to their friends through WhatsApp's new HD video feature.

Although the company made its announcement last week, the feature has now been made available on iOS and Android smartphones.

HD movies, like the HD photo feature, make it simple for users to share high-definition films to family and friends without the need to utilise other time-consuming file-sending techniques.

Because the app's resolution was limited, WhatsApp used to compress all videos to 480p but users can now share HD movies at 720p resolution.

Users must choose the HD button at the top after selecting the video they are sending from their phone's gallery in order to send it in high definition.

After receiving notification that the motion picture being shared with them is in HD, the receivers can choose whether they have the necessary storage space and bandwidth to download the video.