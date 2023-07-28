Search

WhatsApp introduces instant videos messages feature

04:02 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned widely popular messaging app, has introduced another feature, enabling its users to send a video message of up to 60 seconds. 

In a blog, the tech firm said it had started rolling out the new feature and it will available to everyone in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to build on this feature with new instant video messages. Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat,” the blog reads.

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” it added.

How to Send Video Message

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

