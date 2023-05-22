WhatsApp introduces message editing feature

One of the most anticipated features for WhatsApp has finally been revealed: message editing.
In a Facebook post today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that users can now edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.
If you wish to change a message, you can hold down on the message and tap the edit option.
The time stamp of the altered messages will be marked with the word "edited" to indicate the change.
However, there will be no correction history maintained by the app, and other users won't be able to view the earlier iterations of changed messages.
We're thrilled that you will now have more control over your discussions, including the ability to edit typos or provide extra information.
Within 15 minutes of sending the message, you must tap and hold it for a few seconds before choosing the "Edit" option from the menu, the business explained in a blog post.
Users previously had to either completely remove a message or write a correction in a different message. The chat app extended the window of opportunity to remove a message from two days (48 hours) to 60 hours last year.
