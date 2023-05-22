Dubai's floating bridge shut until further notice

DUBAI - Dubai's iconic floating bridge has been closed owing to technical testing as per the announcement of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The bridge which spans across the Creek within the city has been shut until further notice. Initially, the bridge was scheduled to be closed for a period of five weeks starting from 17 April, but fresh announcement confirms that the closure has been extended indefinitely until further notice.
In the backdrop of the closure, RTA has advised motorists to seek alternative routes during the period of bridge testing.
'The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge,' stated the authority.
The authority has announced to use alternative routes like Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and Al Mamzar exit coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to the main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Rd.
Previously, the RTA had devised an integrated plan to divert the traffic to alternative roads and crossings, namely Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge; it says Al Mamzar Street’s exit will open for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street besides main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
The Floating Bridge was erected around 15 years ago to facilitate the flow of traffic between Deira and Bur Dubai and services 6000 vehicles/ hour currently.
Interestingly, the bridge was initially commissioned for 5 years but has successfully entered 16th year of operation and has been in use by tens of thousands of people each day who slither up and down the structure to get to workplace, schools and shopping malls.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
