Dubai's floating bridge shut until further notice

DUBAI - Dubai's iconic floating bridge has been closed owing to technical testing as per the announcement of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The bridge which spans across the Creek within the city has been shut until further notice. Initially, the bridge was scheduled to be closed for a period of five weeks starting from 17 April, but fresh announcement confirms that the closure has been extended indefinitely until further notice.

In the backdrop of the closure, RTA has advised motorists to seek alternative routes during the period of bridge testing.

'The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge,' stated the authority.

The authority has announced to use alternative routes like Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and Al Mamzar exit coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to the main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Rd.

Previously, the RTA had devised an integrated plan to divert the traffic to alternative roads and crossings, namely Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge; it says Al Mamzar Street’s exit will open for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street besides main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

The Floating Bridge was erected around 15 years ago to facilitate the flow of traffic between Deira and Bur Dubai and services 6000 vehicles/ hour currently.

Interestingly, the bridge was initially commissioned for 5 years but has successfully entered 16th year of operation and has been in use by tens of thousands of people each day who slither up and down the structure to get to workplace, schools and shopping malls.