Video: Casualties feared as aircraft crashes in India

MUMBAI - In a tragic turn of events, a private jet carrying eight veered off the Runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

The incident happened on Thursday during landing at around 5 p.m., leading to a crash which was captured on a camera as well. Up until now, no casualties have been reported in the incident, but the pilots and two passengers were injured in the incident who have been shifted to a private hospital in Juhu.

There were a total of 8 people onboard including the crew as the aircraft was a private jet; the severity of the incident can be gauged from the fact that the incident prompted a temporary halt in flight operations for around 90 minutes.

Media reports say that the plane was carrying six senior officials of infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon and they all are safe as of now. After the incident, some of the flights were even diverted to Goa and Ahmedabad.

The apparent reason of the incident seems to be visibility issues due to heavy rains.

More details to follow...