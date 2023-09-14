Search

ImmigrationWorld

Video: Casualties feared as aircraft crashes in India

Web Desk
10:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Video: Casualties feared as aircraft crashes in India

MUMBAI - In a tragic turn of events, a private jet carrying eight veered off the Runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. 

The incident happened on Thursday during landing at around 5 p.m., leading to a crash which was captured on a camera as well. Up until now, no casualties have been reported in the incident, but the pilots and two passengers were injured in the incident who have been shifted to a private hospital in Juhu.

There were a total of 8 people onboard including the crew as the aircraft was a private jet; the severity of the incident can be gauged from the fact that the incident prompted a temporary halt in flight operations for around 90 minutes.

Media reports say that the plane was carrying six senior officials of infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon and they all are safe as of now. After the incident, some of the flights were even diverted to Goa and Ahmedabad.

The apparent reason of the incident seems to be visibility issues due to heavy rains.

More details to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

'Shaheed Nijjar Kill India Khalistan Referendum-II' set for October 29

05:52 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

PIA grounds more aircraft as financial crunch bites

07:41 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

EU, India, US, Saudi Arabia enter new era of trade with landmark ...

11:55 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Will UK change immigration policy for trade deal with India? PM's ...

09:21 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

India unveils first solar city at world heritage site

12:36 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Video: Casualties feared as aircraft crashes in India

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: