Aima Baig exudes elegance in Asim Jofa's latest collection

Noor Fatima
11:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Aima Baig
Source: Asim Jofa (Instagram)

Why need anyone when Aima Baig is your muse?

The Pakistani music sensation, Baig, is blessed with an angelic voice and a beautiful face. While Baig has been credited as one of the mainstream pop stars of Pakistan with many chartbusters in her bank, the Rent Free crooner's ethereal beauty also helped her segue into the fashion world.

In the heart of Pakistani designer Asim Jofa’s latest “Abresham Collection,” Baig is seen rocking desi attires and serving as a muse. The collection focus on the “profound connection to the roots of South Asian culture.”

Inspired by the Persian word for silk, the collection celebrates the richness and diversity of the culture with a blend of traditional and modern elements featuring deep hues, vibrant embroideries, and festive vibes. The backdrop of Rajasthani culture serves as a visual tapestry, weaving together the threads of heritage and luxury. 

With the Balma Bhagora singer embodying the ethos of the collection, seamlessly merging the traditional and the contemporary, the sets are definitely going to remind the audience of the enduring beauty of tradition in the fashion world.

In one of the promotional videos, Baig is seen donning a bottle green creation from the "Abresham Collection" that speaks volumes about the rich heritage of South Asia.

Described as a ”vision of grace,” Baig dress showcased meticulous golden zariwork, and shimmering golden sequins. The neckline is resplendent with meticulous work which adds a touch of elegance, while the shirt's daman borders feature exquisite embroidery on both sides — making the ensemble a testament to artistry and culture.

In this maroon creation from the “Abresham Collection” graced by the Ik Hook diva, Jofa showcases pastiche of art and tradition. Gold zari and sequins intermingle creating an opulent tapestry. The mehendi-hued contrast border on the shirt’s daman is a stroke of artistic genius, a nod to South Asian craftsmanship. 

In another the deep purple ensemble, Baig looked mesmerizing in the deep hue of the fabric serves as a backdrop for the radiant golden sequins, luminous zari, and intricate threadwork. The embroidered front and back with ornate borders and a four-sided embroidered dupatta, looked radiant on the fair-skinned maiden.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

