ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are looking into exporting Donkey Meat as China turns to Islamabad for meat and bone Supply.

Two Chinese companies officially applied for licenses to export donkey meat and bones from Pakistan in potential start of a controversial but lucrative new trade.

These companies reportedly submitted formal requests to establish slaughterhouses and secure export permissions. Ministry of National Food Security launched a full-scale investigation into applications, vowing strict oversight before any green light is given.

If approved, donkey meat exports will be routed exclusively through Gwadar Port in Balochistan. Officials say the export deal could bring in significant foreign exchange for Pakistan—but not without raising eyebrows.

Authorities lately busted illegal donkey meat processing in Islamabad, where a foreign national was operating without a license.

The potential export has stirred both economic hope and public concern. While China uses donkey meat and bones in traditional medicine and cuisine, many in Pakistan are alarmed at the idea of donkeys being slaughtered at scale.