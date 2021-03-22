Pakistan, India to hold first water talks in three years
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
LAHORE/NEW DELHI – A delegation of Pakistan will leave for New Delhi today as the first meeting in three years of a commission that deals with water rights on the Indus River will be held between March 23-24.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also confirmed the talks will take place under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. The commission is supposed to meet at least once a year, he added.

Mehr Ali Shah will lead Pakistan’s eight-member delegation and will meet Indian Water Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Saxena for the 116th meeting in New Delhi.

During the two-day meeting the two countries, Pakistan will highlight its concerns about the four contentious Indian hydroelectric projects including Pakal Dul and Ratle power project.

This years’ meeting will be the first after the revocation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in 2019 in Lahore, both sides had failed to gain any progress over the river water dispute and had ended in a deadlock.

