Pakistan, India FMs likely to meet at Heart of Asia conference

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar are likely to meet on the sidelines of the ‘Heart of Asia’ Conference in Tajikistan capital.

The ‘Heart of Asia’ conference is part of the Istanbul Process, an initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan - it was launched in November 2011 in Turkey.

Both sides are keen to meet as relations between the two neighbours are showing some initial signs of collaboration. Both sides will likely discuss the issue of the “reinstatement” of envoys in each other’s countries at the initial.

Pak, Indian FM’s will also possibly discuss moving ahead with the next round of the Saarc Summit.

Sources said if the Saarc summit happens this time then there are considerable chances that the Indian premier will Islamabad to attend the meet.

In the year 2019, Pakistan had demoted diplomatic ties with its neighbor country following the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Afterward, New Delhi recalled its High Commissioner and had suspended all trade ties.

