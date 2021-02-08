Govt decides abolition of 70,000 vacant posts

ISLAMABAD – The central government is preparing to abolish at least 70,000 vacancies in various ministries and divisions which are vacant for more than a year.

This action however may not apply to the posts where the hiring process has already started.

The cabinet was also informed that federal government entities have been reduced from 441 to 324. Improvement within these entities largely relates to improving authority, rationalizing service structure, and introducing digitisation in the service delivery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting inquired about the impact of these measures. The Adviser to PM on IRA responded that the impact of these actions is incremental.

The Cabinet Secretary, while suggesting the financial gains from these measures, suggested that the financial impact could be determined by comparing budget allocation with next financial years' demand in pay and payments for all the entities whose status has been re-determined by these measures.

The Cabinet Secretary further highlighted that the mandate of the Implementation Committee also included a cost-benefit analysis of each reform, which did not happen. However, this may be done for determining the impact assessment of these reforms.