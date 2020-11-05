CM Buzdar approves 5,700 new jobs for Punjab Police

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved the recruitment of 5,700 personnel in the first phase to fill the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

Punjab CM said the recruitment of youth on merit in the police and training them on modern lines is crucial to change the traditional police culture and improve public service delivery.

The tweet shared from the CM Punjab official states the job openings.

پولیس میں میرٹ پر پڑھےلکھے نوجوانوں کی بھرتی اور ان کی جدید خطوط پر ٹریننگ انتہائی ضروری ہے تاکہ روایتی پولیس کلچر میں تبدیلی آئے اور پبلک سروس ڈلیوری بہتر ہو صوبےبھر میں میرٹ پر پولیس کی خالی پوسٹوں پر 10ہزار بھرتیوں کا عمل شروع ہو چکاہے جس میں سے 5700 پہلےفیز میں رکھےجا رہےہیں https://t.co/eZYIHs7hNI — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) November 5, 2020

The recruitment process for 10,000 vacancies on merit has initiated across Punjab, he added.