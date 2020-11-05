CM Buzdar approves 5,700 new jobs for Punjab Police
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
CM Buzdar approves 5,700 new jobs for Punjab Police
Share

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved the recruitment of 5,700 personnel in the first phase to fill the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

Punjab CM said the recruitment of youth on merit in the police and training them on modern lines is crucial to change the traditional police culture and improve public service delivery.

The tweet shared from the CM Punjab official states the job openings.

The recruitment process for 10,000 vacancies on merit has initiated across Punjab, he added.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr