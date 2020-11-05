PTI allies skip PM Imran's luncheon in Islamabad
Share
LAHORE – Th leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday boycotted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation for lunch in Islamabad.
Reports in local media suggest the PML-Q was not happy with PTI leadership, especially PM Imran for not taking them into confidence over important issues.
PML-Q is the main ally of PTI in Punjab while its central leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is the incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker.
Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Lahore after every or two weeks and holds meeting with his party leaders, Punjab Chief Minsiter Sardar Usman Buzdar and leaves for Islamabad.
He has not been seen holding meeting with PML-Q leadership during his visits to Lahore.
The Balochistan National Party (BNP) also did not take part in PM's invitation for lunch, which was attended by Senate Chairman and Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan.
- ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ demands Trump as Biden inches closer to win US ...09:10 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda against Kartarpur ...08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's documentary recorded ...06:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard ...01:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Thank you for all the duas and well wishes: Usman Mukhtar01:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020