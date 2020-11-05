PTI allies skip PM Imran's luncheon in Islamabad
04:47 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PTI allies skip PM Imran's luncheon in Islamabad
LAHORE – Th leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday boycotted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation for lunch in Islamabad.

Reports in local media suggest the PML-Q was not happy with PTI leadership, especially PM Imran for not taking them into confidence over important issues.

PML-Q is the main ally of PTI in Punjab while its central leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is the incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Lahore after every or two weeks and holds meeting with his party leaders, Punjab Chief Minsiter Sardar Usman Buzdar and leaves for Islamabad.

He has not been seen holding meeting with PML-Q leadership during his visits to Lahore.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) also did not take part in PM's invitation for lunch, which was attended by Senate Chairman and Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan.

