Kissan Ittehad's Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs to injuries after police batton-charge farmers
05:19 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Malik Ishfaq Langrial, the member of Kissan Ittehad, has succumbed to head injury at a local hospital.
Langrial fell injured after Lahore police launched baton charge against the farmers protesting against the Punjab government at Thokar Niaz Baig.
The farmers expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Ishfaq Langrial, demanding that the prices of sugarcane and wheat should be increased.
