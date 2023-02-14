Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan evacuates students, families stranded in quake-hit Turkiye as rescue efforts underway

Web Desk 09:14 AM | 14 Feb, 2023
Pakistan evacuates students, families stranded in quake-hit Turkiye as rescue efforts underway
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force has undertaken an evacuation mission to airlift its nationals who were stuck in Turkiye after massive earthquakes that wreak havoc.

Reports in media quoting PAF spokesperson said Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were brought back to the homeland via Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft which landed at Nur Khan airbase.

The evacuated nationals thanked the air force for bringing them back to their homeland and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in Turkiye.

It was reported that another such mission by Pakistan Air Force was in the queue to help the earthquake affectees, which is working in coordination with Foreign Office, and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Pakistan is doing all-out efforts to help Turkiye brethren as the national air carrier delivers five tonnes of relief goods over the weekend. Six scheduled and two special chartered flights arrived in quake-hit regions from South Asian country.

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims in US

Earlier, an air bridge was set up by the Pakistani government to transport relief goods to Turkiye as the Pakistani government decided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz visits Karachi today to witness Pakistan's multinational maritime exercise AMAN-2023

10:37 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Pakistan approves up to 124% increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers in compliance with IMF directives

12:11 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Collaborative efforts required to control human trafficking

08:09 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

07:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Second round of Pakistan, US mid-level defence dialogue starts today

11:29 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway

05:49 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz visits Karachi today to witness Pakistan's multinational ...

10:37 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 274.15
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.3 75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 38.89 39.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.78 895.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.16 173.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 704.83 712.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 294.47 296.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: