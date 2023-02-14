Pakistan evacuates students, families stranded in quake-hit Turkiye as rescue efforts underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force has undertaken an evacuation mission to airlift its nationals who were stuck in Turkiye after massive earthquakes that wreak havoc.

Reports in media quoting PAF spokesperson said Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were brought back to the homeland via Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft which landed at Nur Khan airbase.

The evacuated nationals thanked the air force for bringing them back to their homeland and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in Turkiye.

It was reported that another such mission by Pakistan Air Force was in the queue to help the earthquake affectees, which is working in coordination with Foreign Office, and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Pakistan is doing all-out efforts to help Turkiye brethren as the national air carrier delivers five tonnes of relief goods over the weekend. Six scheduled and two special chartered flights arrived in quake-hit regions from South Asian country.

Earlier, an air bridge was set up by the Pakistani government to transport relief goods to Turkiye as the Pakistani government decided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign.