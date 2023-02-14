Pakistan evacuates students, families stranded in quake-hit Turkiye as rescue efforts underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force has undertaken an evacuation mission to airlift its nationals who were stuck in Turkiye after massive earthquakes that wreak havoc.
Reports in media quoting PAF spokesperson said Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were brought back to the homeland via Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft which landed at Nur Khan airbase.
The evacuated nationals thanked the air force for bringing them back to their homeland and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in Turkiye.
It was reported that another such mission by Pakistan Air Force was in the queue to help the earthquake affectees, which is working in coordination with Foreign Office, and the National Disaster Management Authority.
Pakistan is doing all-out efforts to help Turkiye brethren as the national air carrier delivers five tonnes of relief goods over the weekend. Six scheduled and two special chartered flights arrived in quake-hit regions from South Asian country.
Earlier, an air bridge was set up by the Pakistani government to transport relief goods to Turkiye as the Pakistani government decided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|274.15
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.3
|75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.89
|39.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.78
|895.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.16
|173.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|704.83
|712.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.47
|296.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
