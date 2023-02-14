Imran slams Bajwa for asking him to denounce Ukraine attack soon after Moscow visit

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is up in arms against the ex-top general Qamar Javed Bajwa and of late he slammed the latter to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine to 'please Washington'.

PTI chief, in his recent video link address, said General (retd) Bajwa asked him to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after he concluded the Kremlin visit. Recalling his previous encounter with former COAS, Imran said he advised Gen (retd) Bajwa to stay neutral on the matter but lamented the ex-army chief himself started condemning Moscow.

The cricketer-turned-politician accused the former general of jeopardising Islamabad’s deal with Moscow for cheap oil, reiterating that several characters in the country’s history compromised foreign policy to please others.

Its people of Pakistan, who suffered as the government was forced to get oil at more than double price. PTI chief continued lamenting the absence of rule of law, calling out elites who according to him compromise the country’s sovereignty for personal gains.

Last year, Imran Khan accused Bajwa of playing a double game against the PTI government and regretted that he committed a mistake by extending the tenure of then military chief.

He even accused the former general of betrayal, mentioning that he received reports from Intelligence Bureau on what games were being played against his government.