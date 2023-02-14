Imran slams Bajwa for asking him to denounce Ukraine attack soon after Moscow visit

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is up in arms against the ex-top general Qamar Javed Bajwa and of late he slammed the latter to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine to 'please Washington'.
PTI chief, in his recent video link address, said General (retd) Bajwa asked him to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after he concluded the Kremlin visit. Recalling his previous encounter with former COAS, Imran said he advised Gen (retd) Bajwa to stay neutral on the matter but lamented the ex-army chief himself started condemning Moscow.
The cricketer-turned-politician accused the former general of jeopardising Islamabad’s deal with Moscow for cheap oil, reiterating that several characters in the country’s history compromised foreign policy to please others.
Its people of Pakistan, who suffered as the government was forced to get oil at more than double price. PTI chief continued lamenting the absence of rule of law, calling out elites who according to him compromise the country’s sovereignty for personal gains.
Last year, Imran Khan accused Bajwa of playing a double game against the PTI government and regretted that he committed a mistake by extending the tenure of then military chief.
He even accused the former general of betrayal, mentioning that he received reports from Intelligence Bureau on what games were being played against his government.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|274.15
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.3
|75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.89
|39.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.78
|895.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.16
|173.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|704.83
|712.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.47
|296.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
