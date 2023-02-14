PM Shehbaz visits Karachi today to witness Pakistan's multinational maritime exercise AMAN-2023

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Sindh capital today to witness the eighth multinational maritime exercise, AMAN-23.

Pakistan Navy launched its eighth multinational maritime exercise with ships, aircraft, special operation forces, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) marine teams, and observers participating from 50 countries.

It was reported that the premier will observe naval drills, and will address a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Navy.

During his brief visit to the port city, PM Shehbaz is expected to interact with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori and ruling alliance members.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Navy started the largest maritime exercises in the Arabian Sea along with the participation of navies of 50 nations. It includes tactical manoeuvres, exercises related to maritime security such as anti-piracy and counter terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings and air defence exercises.

Opening of 8th Multinational Maritime Ex #AMAN2023 commenced with flags Hoisting Ceremony. Cdr Pak Fleet,V/Adm Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami welcomed all 50 participating nations. During ceremony #CNS message was read. A large no of civil, military reps & diplomats attended ceremony pic.twitter.com/tSojD95pEC — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 10, 2023

Aman 2023 is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.