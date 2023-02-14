Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah gets bail in video leaks case

KARACHI – Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, in case of sharing of indecent videos of the PTI leader on social media.

The court announced the reserved verdict today on the bail application of Dania who remained in jail after being arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran.

After being denied bail from the lower court, Shah approached Sindh High Court pleading to end judicial remand, saying no evidence was found against her. The court approved her plea and directed her to submit surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

In the previous hearing, the prosecutor of the apex investigation agency accused Dania of filming the indecent clip and sharing on social media.

Dania’s counsel however maintained that the allegations made by the prosecutor were baseless, adding that Aamir Liaquat Hussain never launched any complaints to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the objectionable video’s in his life.

