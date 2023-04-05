UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against Israeli occupations

NEW YORK – The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution sponsored by Pakistan against Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The resolution related to occupied Syrian Golan was adopted by a vote of 31 in favour, 14 against and 2 abstentions. The Council calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981); demands that Israel, the occupying Power, immediately cease all settlement-related plans and activities in the occupied Syrian Golan; demands that Israel stop its repressive measures against the Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan and release immediately the Syrian detainees in Israeli prisons…”.

The resolution on the Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination was adopted by a vote of 41 in favour, 3 against and 3 abstentions.

In the resolution, the “Council calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine; calls upon all States to ensure their obligations of non-recognition, non-aid or assistance with regard to the serious breaches of peremptory norms of international law by Israel, in particular of the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force, in order to ensure the exercise of the right to self-determination, and also calls upon them to cooperate further to bring, through lawful means, an end to these serious breaches and a reversal of the illegal policies and practices of Israel; urges all States to adopt measures as required to promote the realization of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and to render assistance to the United Nations in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to it by the Charter regarding the implementation of this right; and decides to remain seized of the matter,” reads the UN press release.