Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, attack worshipers during Ramadan

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and assaulted worshipers and detained several on Wednesday during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The violent action occurred during the Holy month of Ramadan, a time of spirituality and prayer at Islam’s third holiest site. Jewish forces assaulted dozens of worshippers as viral clips show women and children screaming amid fear during the ruthless attack.

Besides assaulting the Palestinians, Israeli army also smashed the windows of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli jets also struck Gaza in response to rocket fire from Palestine after Israeli police violent raid. No casualties were reported from both sides.

Following the Israeli violence, huge protests and condemnations erupted as Hamas called for mass agitation.

The incident also draws condemnation as Jordan denounced Israel's action in Al Aqsa Mosque while Egypt asked Israel not to assault Palestinian worshippers.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia too condemned the Israeli police action, Riyadh said such practices undermine peace efforts, reiterating its firm position in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the occupation.