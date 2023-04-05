Saudi Arabia entertains longest Iftar table in Indonesia

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim nations all around the world are showcasing unity, brotherhood, and hospitality. The holy month is especially popular among the Muslim community for the food served at Suhoor and Iftaar with a number of cuisines at the table.

Most recently, Saudi Arabia had the honor of hosting what appeared to be the longest-ever Iftaar table spanning 1,200 meters in Indonesia. The table served more than 8,000 Indonesian citizens in the country’s West Sumatra city of Padang.

West Sumatra Governor, Mahyeldi Ansharullah, and Religious Attache, Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi, also graced the event in the presence of several politicians, Islamic organization leaders, and heads of different universities.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in Jakarta, has previously been hosting Iftaar in different cities of Indonesia.

Ansharullah suggested that the Indonesian government would soon submit the event to the Guinness Book of Records. The West Sumatra Governor also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed and wished for the countries to strengthen their ties.