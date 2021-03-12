Bigg Boss famed Arshi Khan's dream fulfilled as she buys her first house in Mumbai
Bigg Boss famed Arshi Khan has established herself as one of the most loved television entertainers. The 31-year-old model took everyone by surprise after she revealed that her biggest dream has been fulfilled all thanks to the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
According to Indian media, Khan recently bought a house in Mumbai for which she is very grateful.
Getting candid about her dreams and aspirations, she said that from the very beginning she wished to have her own home.
"I used to live in a rented house a few days ago, but now I have my own house and I feel proud of myself," she said.
Expressing her gratitude, Khan thanked God and her parents for the constant support, trust and guidance. Moreover, she had a special thank you message for the Dabangg star.
On the work front, Khan is ready to step into the world of Bollywood with an upcoming film based upon empowering women.
Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in ... 01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
MUMBAI – Model and reality television personality Arshi Khan took everyone by surprise after signing Bollywood ...
