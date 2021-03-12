Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall tribesman from Kurram

Source: TheNews

Yar Mohammad is a Pakistani hailing from Peshawar who has left the internet shocked with his height – a shocking seven feet and three inches tall.

Crowned as the tallest man in Pakistan, Yar Mohammad or Yaroo is 31 years old. The son of Niaz Mohammad, Yaroo belongs to the Mangal tribe from Sateen village in the Kurram tribal district.

He was discovered by Riaz Ahmad from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information department, who came across Mohammad at the Nadra office in Hayatabad, Peshawar. Like any layman, Ahmad was left speechless seeing how tall Yaroo is.

Despite his giant physique, the tribesman comes as someone polite and friendly who greets everyone with a smile. When asked for a picture, Yaroo happily obliged and revealed that he is no stranger to such treatment since a lot of people take selfies with him and are keen to strike a conversation with him.

Now in the spotlight, Yar Mohammad has six brothers who have a normal height. Shockingly, according to The News, he even revealed that his height stopped growing further last year when he entered his 30s.

Despite not being able to study much, Yaroo runs a small business and he likes to dress well and travel as much as possible.

The man has travelled all over Pakistan and has even been abroad to Dubai, UAE and to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. Now, he plans to perform Hajj.

Yaroo's discovery comes years after the death of Mohammad Alam Channa, who according to the Guinness Book of World Records was the tallest man in the world between 1982 and 1988 with a whopping seven feet and seven inches height.

Hailing from a poor family in Sindh, Channa was suffering from high blood pressure and died on July 2, 1988, due to kidney failure.