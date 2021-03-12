Rockstar Atif Aslam gets candid about his problematic childhood and successful career

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has established himself as a bonafide global icon who is adored for the unique style. Even though the singer keeps his personal life private but in his recent interview, he made some intriguing revelations.

But recently the singer Atif Aslam got candid about how he never thought that singing would be his career in a digital talk show AB Talks. The interview host Anas Bukhash launched an interesting interview where the 37-year-old delved into details about his private life.

"I was planning to become a professional cricketer; I was an athlete," he revealed, "I worked really hard at it but my parents took it as a hobby and didn’t know how good I was. That led to me giving up on cricket as I was skipping classes, catering to my interest in taking wickets."

Discovering his love for music, Aslam shared his life took a turning point where he found his true calling at the lowest point in his life.

"I think I explored myself in that I did not have any sort of an outlet and was in dire need of one. I became quiet and lonely, About 23 years ago, my brother had introduced me to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. While I felt alone and at my worst, his [Nusrat Fateh] music calmed me, brought me closer to God and when I started praying, I started getting the answers."

"During that time, I explored and found my own voice. I didn’t know that this would become my career. It all started when we were shifting, the house was empty as the night sky prevailed at almost six in the evening. I started singing, my voice echoed through the four walls and upon reaching the high-notes, I was scared of my own voice."

Fondly reminiscing about his first-ever song, the superstar shared his humble beginning saying that he invested his own money into the single.

"I recorded my first song Aadat out of my pocket money. It took me a few seconds to upload it on the internet when there was nothing like WhatsApp. People started loving it and led to the making of a music video. The rise of my career began from that moment.", he revealed.

Atif also added how he appreciates his wife for standing by his side despite him being difficult at times.