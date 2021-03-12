Probe ordered into discovery of ‘spy cameras’ in Pakistan’s Senate

07:41 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Probe ordered into discovery of ‘spy cameras’ in Pakistan’s Senate
Share

ISLAMABAD – A six-member committee will probe a matter related to hidden cameras found by opposition leaders in polling booth ahead of election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots on Friday.

Presiding officer Muzzafar Hussain Shah said that three members each from Opposition and government will be part of the committee.

He has directed the both sides to submit name of their members to Senate secretary.

Earlier today, Pakistani Senators and the leaders from both government and opposition leaders were surprised to discover “hidden” cameras in the polling booth.

As the proceedings commenced, PPP’s Raza Rabbai made this “disturbing announcement” that secret cameras had been installed at the polling booth.

“It is clear violation of Article 226 of the Constitution,” said Raza Rabbani followed by the fellows’ slogans of “shame, shame”.

Following the protest of the opposition leaders, the presiding officer issued directives for changing the polling booth. “A new polling booth should be set up instead of the present one,” said the Presiding Officer.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who is the PPP Senator had pointed out earlier that PML-N Senator Musadiq Malik had found “secret cameras” in the polling booth.

The senators had shared apparent evidence on Twitter hours before the Senate was set to elect its new chairman and deputy chairman.

Senate elections 2021 – Opposition find ‘spy ... 01:01 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Senators and the leaders from both government and opposition leaders were surprised to ...

More From This Category
Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall ...
06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Mirza Muhammad Afridi defeats Maulana Abdul ...
06:40 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Suspect in Rawalpindi SHO Imran Abbas murder case ...
06:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath as Senate Chairman
05:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Twitter flooded with memes over Senate election's ...
05:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
PML-N lawmaker dies of COVID-19
05:29 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from Lahore university
07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr