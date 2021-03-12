Third policeman shot dead in twin cities in five days

RAWALPINDI – Unidentified gunmen shot dead a traffic warden at a checkpoint near Railway Carriage Factory days after two police officials were killed in Rawalpindi.

The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Mohammad Naveed, who was targeted on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old traffic warden was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to bullet wounds. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

He was deputed at a post set up to monitor the entry of traffic in the city.

On Sunday, Inspector Mian Imran Abbas Shaheed, SHO Police Station Race Course, was travelling in a car along with his family near Districts Courts Rawalpindi when two people on a motorcycle opened fire and one bullet hit him in the neck.

He was shifted to the Fauji Foundation Hospital where he embraced martyrdom.

A few hours later on the same day, a head constable, Mohammad Qasim, was killed and two other police officials were injured in G-13, Islamabad.