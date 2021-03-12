KPK admin approves four new universities
RAWALPINDI – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday approved the charters of four new private sector universities in a bid to promote higher education.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash approved the universities during a meeting after reviewing the relevant matters.
He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to provide quality education.
He highlighted that new universities would not only promote the education but they will also create job opportunities for youth.
Bangash said that universities would create an atmosphere of competition to raise standards of education.
