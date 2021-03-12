Israel, Cyprus, Greece hold joint maritime drills near Turkey
09:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Israel, Cyprus, Greece hold joint maritime drills near Turkey
Israel, Greece and Cyprus conducted a joint naval military exercise aimed at bolstering cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The annual trilateral Noble Dina exercise, which also included France, culminated on Thursday.

Anti-submarine warfare and search-and rescue operations were part of the drills, according to Jerusalem Post.

Israel reportedly participated with German-made Sa'ar warship equipped with anti-submarine missiles and Dolphin 2-class submarines.

Discovery of gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean ignited a host of rival claims, besides heightening tensions in recent years.

Israel, which has a long-running maritime border row with Lebanon, expanded its exclusive economic zone in 2017. Lebanon is now considering a similar move.

