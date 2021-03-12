Israel, Cyprus, Greece hold joint maritime drills near Turkey
Israel, Greece and Cyprus conducted a joint naval military exercise aimed at bolstering cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.
The annual trilateral Noble Dina exercise, which also included France, culminated on Thursday.
Anti-submarine warfare and search-and rescue operations were part of the drills, according to Jerusalem Post.
Israel reportedly participated with German-made Sa'ar warship equipped with anti-submarine missiles and Dolphin 2-class submarines.
Discovery of gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean ignited a host of rival claims, besides heightening tensions in recent years.
Israel, which has a long-running maritime border row with Lebanon, expanded its exclusive economic zone in 2017. Lebanon is now considering a similar move.
