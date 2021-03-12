'Science & spirituality together' – PM Imran Khan inaugurates Al-Qadir University at Sohawa (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Al Qadir University in Sohawa, the government announced on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony, the premier termed education vital for national development and stressed that preparing a lot of knowledgeable and talented youth with moral strength is need of the hour.

He emphasized on an education system that act as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی القادر یونیورسٹی آمد۔@ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/VDK08Zzr8U — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 12, 2021

Khan said knowledge is the main element that distinguishes between humans and animal species, and emphasized on the significance of literacy meeting the needs of both contemporary world and the hereafter.

He stressed academic research at university with a purpose to benefit the humanity and said it is time to prepare the youth to adopt best learning practices of international standards to acquire knowledge.

He said he wants to transform the system of Al Qadir University similar to that of Egypt’s Al Azhar University, a prestigious institution of the world.

“I desire introduction of scholarships for hardworking and brilliant students at Al-Qadir University to help them carry out studies and contribute to development of country.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister planted a sapling in the premises of Al Qadir University.