Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
LAHORE – Pakistan’s popstar Atif Aslam, who has been a youth sensation since his entry into the singing field, turned 38 today (Friday).

Known for his distinct and lovely renditions, Atif celebrated the birthday with his gorgeous wife, Sara Bhrawana, as the couple cut the fine-looking cake together.

Fans and followers also took to social media to wish the star singer:

Aslam was born in Wazirabad on March 12, 1983, and has also represented the country in the under 19 cricket team. He in a recent interview also disclosed that he wanted to become a cricketer, instead of a singer.

His first single was Aadat which went viral and soon after he came out with his first album Jal Pari in 2004.

Doorie and Meri Kahani are two of his albums which earned him recognition worldwide.

Atif Aslam recorded dozens of songs for Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following in India as well.

Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

