Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
LAHORE – Pakistan’s popstar Atif Aslam, who has been a youth sensation since his entry into the singing field, turned 38 today (Friday).
Known for his distinct and lovely renditions, Atif celebrated the birthday with his gorgeous wife, Sara Bhrawana, as the couple cut the fine-looking cake together.
Fans and followers also took to social media to wish the star singer:
This never gets old 🔥🔥💘— Waqas (@waqasiyatt) March 12, 2021
Happy birthday king 💝🎂#childhood #HBDAtifAslam #AtifAslam @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/I2MDyjfy3m
Happy Birthday 🎂 The Rockstar The Legend @itsaadee#HappyBirthdayAtifAslam #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/NRWTcwyYAs— A💗 (@PapaKiRanii) March 12, 2021
A man who needs no introduction.— A. 👑🦋 (@Umakemysardard) March 12, 2021
Happy Birthday Living Legend! ♥️🤩#AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/fYYpkqN8Q9
Aslam was born in Wazirabad on March 12, 1983, and has also represented the country in the under 19 cricket team. He in a recent interview also disclosed that he wanted to become a cricketer, instead of a singer.
His first single was Aadat which went viral and soon after he came out with his first album Jal Pari in 2004.
Doorie and Meri Kahani are two of his albums which earned him recognition worldwide.
Atif Aslam recorded dozens of songs for Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following in India as well.
