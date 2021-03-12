Senate Chairman election – PDM to move court against rejection of votes cast for Gilani

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the opposition alliance – has announced to challenge the rejection of seven votes cast in favour of its candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani who lost the election for Senate chairman to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani by six votes, in the court of law.

PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, while addressing a press conference, flanked by other opposition leaders, said that the way Gilani was defeated despite the opposition's majority in the Senate is disgraceful. He also raised questions over the installation of ‘spy cameras’ in the upper house of the Parliament.

Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath as Senate Chairman 05:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani, the candidate of the ruling alliance, took oath for the Senate Chairman after ...

Contending the decision of the presiding officer to reject the votes, he said that the seven senators marked stamp on the name of Gilani in the box allotted for candidate.

He hoped that the opposition alliance will emerge victorious in the court.

Ashraf urged the newly elected Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resign from the post if he is a lover of democracy.

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal claimed that PDM won today’s election.

He said that there were dozens of rulings issued by the Supreme Court and the high court and the Election Commission’s itself that the ballot was valid even if the voter stamped above the name.

PTI nominee Sadiq Sanjrani secured 48 votes, whereas Yousaf Raza Gillani got 42 votes after which Sanjrani was elected as the Senate Chairman.