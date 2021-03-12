Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone to share big screen again
Web Desk
10:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone to share big screen again
Share

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan and the bold and beautiful Deepika Padukone are all set to grace the big screen together soon.

The shooting of the director Nag Ashwin’s film will soon hit the floors. While details have not been revealed, the Pan-Indian's plot is set in the future where characters are fighting for survival. 

The first of its kind to be attempted in Bollywood, the film has high expectation as the names of Padukone and Bachchan are associated with the project now.

While the duo has not confirmed the news, the Bahubali star Prabhas who is co-starring alongside the Piku co-stars shared the happy news with fans via an Instagram post.

Expressing his excitement on working with Hindi cinemas most beloved superstar, Prabhas was super excited as he wrote,

"Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir#NamaskaramBigB@deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @vyjayanthimovies #AshwiniDutt"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

On the work front, the Padmavat star is all set to finish shooting for her film Pathan and has reportedly given this project 75 days. 

Despite the expected date for the film's release is 2022, it is expected that due to its extensive visual effects editing the release might be possible till 2023. 

“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” director Ashwin said.

Padukone and Bachchan have previously worked together in the film Piku and were admired by the masses for essaying the role of the father-daughter duo to perfection. 

Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of ... 07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, plagiarism is a fussy business since it is categorically hard to distinguish between ...

More From This Category
Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went ...
07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall ...
06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
'Ban all women altogether, once and for all!' – ...
10:45 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Rockstar Atif Aslam gets candid about his ...
07:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Bigg Boss famed Arshi Khan's dream fulfilled as ...
06:29 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family
09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr