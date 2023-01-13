Sadaf Kanwal sets the dance floor on fire at a family wedding

Lollywood diva Sadaf Kanwal has always turned heads with her gorgeous look and bold persona. She has been under the radar ever since her marriage to actor Shahroz Sabzwari.

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, several celebrities rocked the stage with their power-packed performances, and the 29-year-old model is no different.

The supermodel was spotted at the wedding of Nashmiya Sheikh, the daughter of renowned Pakistani actor, Saleem Sheikh. The Balu Mahi star took to the stage to perform the popular song Saami Saami. Needless to say, her killer dance moves and captivating expressions are hypnotising.

The Kaif o Suroor dancer was applauded and received numerous compliments from the gathering for her performance and the video even went viral on Instagram with fans having mixed reactions.

On the work front, Kanwal was recently seen in Apni Apni Love Story, Alif, and Lockdown.