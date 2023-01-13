Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen strategic partnership as PM Shehbaz wraps up visit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation.
This was stated in a joint statement issued as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted an official visit to the Gulf country at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 12-13 January.
During his third visit to the UAE since assuming the office, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with the President Sheikh Mohamed, wherein former presented with a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace.
In the most warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on concrete measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship while also exchanging views on regional political and security matters.
They also discussed specific initiative to enhance cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural areas, developing joint ventures, and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector.
The premier thanked UAE president for the generous assistance during the recent floods in Pakistan, particularly through an air bridge established for this purpose.
“With a view to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas, the two sides agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation, particularly in the field of information and communication technologies and work together for bridging the digital divide,” the official statement read.
Pakistan and the UAE reaffirmed their historical and brotherly ties, rooted in shared religion, culture, values, and pursuit of regional and global peace and security. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a host of regional and global issues.
Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both countries expressed solidarity with each other in efforts to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of both countries. Sharif also invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan at a later date, and the invitation was accepted by the UAE leadership.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.