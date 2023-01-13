Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen strategic partnership as PM Shehbaz wraps up visit

Web Desk 05:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen strategic partnership as PM Shehbaz wraps up visit
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation.

This was stated in a joint statement issued as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted an official visit to the Gulf country at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 12-13 January.

During his third visit to the UAE since assuming the office, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with the President Sheikh Mohamed, wherein former presented with a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace.

In the most warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on concrete measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship while also exchanging views on regional political and security matters.

They also discussed specific initiative to enhance cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural areas, developing joint ventures, and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector.

The premier thanked UAE president for the generous assistance during the recent floods in Pakistan, particularly through an air bridge established for this purpose.

“With a view to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas, the two sides agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation, particularly in the field of information and communication technologies and work together for bridging the digital divide,” the official statement read.

Pakistan and the UAE reaffirmed their historical and brotherly ties, rooted in shared religion, culture, values, and pursuit of regional and global peace and security. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a host of regional and global issues.

Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both countries expressed solidarity with each other in efforts to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of both countries. Sharif also invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan at a later date, and the invitation was accepted by the UAE leadership.

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saudi Arabia inks new pact with Pakistan to finance $1bn oil derivatives

11:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Alarming as Pakistan foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank drop further to $4.3bn

10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn

05:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Faisal Vawda accuses Gen (r) Bajwa of helping Farah Gogi escape Pakistan amid graft allegations

03:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Foreign Office confident reports of uranium on flight from Pakistan ‘not factual’

11:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on UAE visit to advance investment ties

10:28 AM | 12 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen strategic partnership as PM Shehbaz ...

05:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: