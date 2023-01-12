Search

PakistanTop News

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn

05:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn
Source: @Marriyum_A (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD - The United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to rollover the existing debt of $2 billion of Pakistan and provide additional $1 billion loan to help the country strengthen its forex reserves.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made the announcement during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who landed in the Gulf country on an official visit earlier in the day.

Pakistan was to pay back the loan of $2 billion to the Arab country in March this year but it seemed difficult as the forex reserves held with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has depleted to an alarming level of $4 billion.

Sheikh Mohamed wished progress and prosperity for Pakistan. He praised the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The premier thanked the UAE president for inviting him to the brotherly country. The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations existing between Pakistan and the UAE; explored ways and means to further strengthen these ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment and energy.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz invited the UAE president for a state visit to Pakistan to which he agreed. The dates will be decided through diplomatic channels.

Saudi Arabia mulls boosting investments in Pakistan to $10 billion

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Faisal Vawda accuses Gen (r) Bajwa of helping Farah Gogi escape Pakistan amid graft allegations

03:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Foreign Office confident reports of uranium on flight from Pakistan ‘not factual’

11:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on UAE visit to advance investment ties

10:28 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Probe underway as package containing uranium from ‘Pakistan’ seized at Heathrow Airport

09:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

‘Property of citizens’ – Pakistan finance chief denies reports of confiscating commercial banks’ dollars

05:23 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in Geneva

01:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Meesha Shafi shares first look of her film 'Mustache'

06:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: