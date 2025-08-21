K-Electric CEO booked after two brothers electrocuted during rain in Karachi

KARACHI – Police have registered a case against the CEO of K-Electric and several officials after the death of two real brothers due to electrocution Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi.

The tragic incident occurred during recent heavy rainfall in the port city. The KE officials have been accused of negligence.

The Shah Faisal Colony police has registered the FIR (No. 416/2025) under Sections 322, 268, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, Sultan Khan, the father of the deceased, stated that on August 19 at around 2:30 PM, his younger son, Siraj Khan, left home to purchase groceries. Upon entering a street near their home, he came into contact with an underground electric cable and was electrocuted.

Sultan added that residents alerted him immediately. Meanwhile, his elder son, Murad Khan, rushed to save his younger brother but also got electrocuted and both fell into rainwater accumulated in the street.

Neighbors managed to pull them out, but Siraj died on the spot. Both brothers were rushed to Jinnah Hospital in an Edhi ambulance, but due to waterlogged roads and severe traffic on Sharae Faisal, they faced major delays.

The FIR blamed the exposed high-tension underground cables, alleged lack of safety measures, and continued negligence by K-Electric officials, including those from the Shah Faisal IBC (Integrated Business Center), for the electrocution.

The complainant said he filed the report after the burial of his sons, seeking legal action against those responsible.