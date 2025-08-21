California Senate honors Pakistani-Americans Like Never Before

Latest

By News Desk
9:33 am | Aug 21, 2025
SACRAMENTO – California State Senate unanimously passed historic resolution recognising unmatchable contributions of Pakistani-American community in strengthening ties between two sides and shaping state’s economy, society, and culture.

The resolution was presented by Senator Melissa Hurtado, who made a striking entrance in traditional Pakistani attire and adorned with henna, marking the occasion with a vibrant cultural tribute.

As youngest woman ever elected to the California Senate and Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Hurtado praised Pak-Americans for their resilience, dignity, and pivotal role in advancing California, praising the deep-rooted friendship between Islamabad and Washington.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Rizwan Sheikh atteneded the ceremony and commeded Senator and the Council of Pakistan for securing the unanimous passage of the resolution as it coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The envoy said this resolution shows relationship that goes far beyond governments as it is deeply rooted in hearts of the people of Pakistan and US.

The unanimous vote in California Senate not only celebrates Pakistani-American community’s achievements but also marks a historic milestone in the recognition of cultural diversity and international friendship in the US.

