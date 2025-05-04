DG ISPR, Info Minister to expose Indian misinformation with LoC Media Tour today

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister and Pakistan Army’s media wing chief invited representatives of foreign media to visit various locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan, where Indian authorities have previously accused the country of hosting militant training camps.

The initiative is aimed at countering New Delhi’s baseless claims that militant groups are operating on the Pakistani side of the LoC, a region that becomes flahspoint between two sides. Ministry emphasized that media would be provided with a comprehensive briefing to expose the falsehoods of India’s narrative and to showcase the actual situation on the ground.

Pakistan reiterated firm commitment to global peace, categorically rejecting any involvement in terrorism. “Pakistan is resolute in protecting its sovereignty and has no tolerance for any form of terrorism,” the government said.

Besides media visits, Information Attaullah Tarar, along with Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), will brief key political leaders on the country’s national security situation. The briefing will cover the risks of a potential military conflict between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Army’s preparedness, and the government’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. Participants will also be updated on the country’s official stance on the ongoing issues.

This diplomatic push comes in the wake of India’s accusations against Pakistan following a militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on April 22. India subsequently escalated tensions, with some Pakistani officials warning of the possibility of a retaliatory strike by India.