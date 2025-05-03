Panicked India slams door on all Pakistan imports amid Kashmir Tensions

NEW DELHI — Indian government has banned all imports from Pakistan, citing national security concerns in aftermath of Pahalgam attack as two sides severed ties.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) shared unexpected and sweeping trade embargo, in another extreme stance by New Delhi as tensions soar between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In said “All goods from or transiting through Pakistan are now barred from entry into India,”, emphasizing that the restriction applies to both direct and indirect imports, regardless of their import status. The ban is effective immediately and will remain in place until further orders. Government approval will be mandatory for any exceptions.

Indian government responded in panic as sweeping nature of ban hints at a sense of fear within Indian policymaking circles, potentially disrupting regional trade flows and aggravating already fragile bilateral ties.

Industries such as textiles, cement, and agriculture that rely on limited trade with India could suffer fresh setbacks. Experts warn the decision may also impact informal trade routes, deepening economic hardship in border regions.

While India positions the ban as a security necessity, some analysts suggest the abruptness reflects reactive policymaking rather than a calculated strategy.

With formal diplomatic channels virtually come at standstill, the trade freeze adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile relationship between the two countries.