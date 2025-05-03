20kg flour bag price moves up by Rs130

LAHORE – The price of a 20-kilogram bag of wheat flour has increased, reaching up to Rs1,230 in the open market.

The Kiryana Merchants Association said the price of a 20-kg flour bag has increased by Rs. 130 over the past two weeks.

Flour mill owners stated that wheat is being procured at more than Rs2,300 per 40 kg, adding that the prices were lower in the open market two weeks ago.

The flour mill owners said that if the price of wheat stabilizes, the price of flour will decrease.

Meanwhile, the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.15 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 30, said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in its weekly report.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 309.31 points as compared to 308.86 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.41 per cent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 11 (11.57%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Eggs (5.55%), Chicken (1.84%), LPG (1.03%), Gur (0.59%), Bread (0.55%), Bananas (0.54%), Pulse Moong (0.52%), Sugar (0.26%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.18%) and Long Cloth (0.04%).