Tarin vows to make Pakistan hub of regional trade
Share
Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin has reaffirmed the government’s determination to facilitate and provide an enabling environment to the businesses including small and medium enterprises for growth and innovation.
Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, Tarin said we considered Pakistani business community as the biggest asset of the country and it was these entrepreneurs and industrialists that will shape the future of Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.
Regarding Pakistan Single Window project, the adviser on Finance pointed out that it would provide a comparative advantage to our business community to enter new markets and enhance exports.
Shaukat Tarin said the government is actively pursuing the agenda of making Pakistan hub of regional trade and transit.
In this regard, he said a major milestone has been achieved by operationalizing the TIR agreement and dispatch of transit consignments to Uzbekistan and Turkey.
The advisor on Finance said the single window will boost our capacity to promote regional trade and help counter financial crimes including money laundering.
Pakistan paid Rs26b interest on China's $4.5b ... 09:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan paid over Rs26 billion in interest to China during the fiscal year 2020-21 for using $4.5 ...
- Tarin vows to make Pakistan hub of regional trade12:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Daraz set to enhance customer experience ahead of 11.11 with new ...11:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Punjab colleges refuse admissions to Cambridge students11:17 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- TAPI gas pipeline project to be resumed soon: Taliban10:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:00 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus04:20 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas ...03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021