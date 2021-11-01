Tarin vows to make Pakistan hub of regional trade
12:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
12:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Tarin vows to make Pakistan hub of regional trade
Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin has reaffirmed the government’s determination to facilitate and provide an enabling environment to the businesses including small and medium enterprises for growth and innovation.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, Tarin said we considered Pakistani business community as the biggest asset of the country and it was these entrepreneurs and industrialists that will shape the future of Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Regarding Pakistan Single Window project, the adviser on Finance pointed out that it would provide a comparative advantage to our business community to enter new markets and enhance exports.

Shaukat Tarin said the government is actively pursuing the agenda of making Pakistan hub of regional trade and transit.

In this regard, he said a major milestone has been achieved by operationalizing the TIR agreement and dispatch of transit consignments to Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The advisor on Finance said the single window will boost our capacity to promote regional trade and help counter financial crimes including money laundering.

